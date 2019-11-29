Taoiseach to visit Tipperary today

An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, will travel to Tipperary and Limerick today, for a series of events.

The Taoiseach will officially open a new housing development consisting of 34 one and two bedroom units at Monastery Close, Thurles.

The development has been delivered by Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association in conjunction with Tipperary County Council under the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland Programme.

He will then attend the Garda Passing Out Ceremony at Templemore Garda Training College, Templemore, when 200 new Gardaí will be attested.

He will finish the visit by delivering a speech at the AGM of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association in the South Court Hotel in Raheen in Limerick.