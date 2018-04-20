Taoiseach is criticised for his comments on local roads

The Taoiseach has been accused of passing the buck when it comes to roads in Tipperary.

Leo Varadkar was criticised for his comments on rural roads, after the issue was raised by Deputy Michael Lowry in the Dail on Wednesday.

At Nenagh Municipal District meeting this month, Cllr Michael O’Meara aired his frustration at his response – The Taoiseach pointed out that only a small fraction of the local council budget for repairing roads has actually been spent this year.

Cllr O’Meara argued that it was impossible for the council to repair the roads due to the weather we’ve had so far this year.

The independent representative says this is a widespread problem here in the Premier county