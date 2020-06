Yesterday was Tipperary’s hottest day of the year so far.

Met Éireann says their weather station in Gurteen recorded a high of 26 degrees – just over a degree higher than Sunday.

It was the sixth highest temperature recorded by their weather stations across the country, with Newport in Mayo the hottest at 27.1 degrees and Malin Head in Donegal the coolest at 16.8.

However, Met Éireann says temperatures are set to drop for the rest of the week at least.