More than 60,000 calls for help are expected to be made to St Vincent de Paul this Christmas.

The charity says the winter period is its busiest time of the year, as parents seek help with food, heating and Christmas gifts.

St Vincent de Paul launched its annual appeal this week and national president and Clonmel man Kieran Stafford says while it’s a joyous occasion for families, it’s also a nightmare for many.

To donate you can log onto www.svp.ie