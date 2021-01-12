Sean Ross Abbey survivor anxiously awaits Mother and Baby Homes Commission report

A Sean Ross Abbey survivor does not expect the final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission to apportion blame.

The Taoiseach is due to make a state apology in the Dáil on Wednesday.

The report is expected to show 9,000 children died in the 18 institutions looked into.

Teresa Collins is part of the Sean Ross Commemorative Committee.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier she said while she’s anxious to see the report she doesn’t expect an apology from the religious orders involved in Roscrea or other centres.

“I can’t wait to see the report in full but as far as I’m concerned and as far as survivors on the Tipperary side are concerned we’re not going to get the full answers.”

“We’re not going to get anyone involved, they’re not going to take blame – definitely they’re not.”

“And I don’t think the religious orders will be giving any sort of apology either.”