Gardaí around the country are coming in for praise for the work they’re doing during this pandemic, and it’s no different in Tipperary.

A number of members of the force in Roscrea, spent their Easter Sunday helping an elderly man to move house.

A photo on their Facebook page also shows them doing their best to help him settle in by lighting his stove for him.

It’s attracted a lot of positive attention with a number of people referring to their efforts overall as heroic.