Roche welcomes Chernobyl children to Ireland for Christmas

40 children with special needs will fly into Dublin Airport this lunchtime to spend Christmas away from the damaging effects of Chernobyl.

It’s a tradition which sees host families from around the country open up their homes to children living in state run orphanages in Belarus – three decades on from the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

Clonmel woman, Adi Roche from Chernobyl Children International says Ireland is the only country in the world that holds such a unique bond with the children – and grandchildren – of Chernobyl: