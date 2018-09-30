Road signage for Clonmel vital in attracting investment and tourism

Members of the public have been calling for Clonmel to have its name restored to motorway and road signage in the region.

Clonmel used to be on the first signs out of Limerick and Waterford but has since been removed.

Councillor Siobhain Ambrose raised the issue at this months Borough District meeting, requesting that Transport Infrastructure Ireland put Clonmel back on signage around the country.

The Fianna Fail representative feels action must be taken for the town to attract both investment and tourism.

