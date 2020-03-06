Stones thrown at cars from Clonmel bridge

Two motorists had a lucky escape as they travelled along the N24 in Clonmel last night.

Stones were thrown at both cars as they passed under a bridge near the Cahir Road Roundabout causing damage to both vehicles.

The incidents happened between 9.30 and 9.45pm.

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing to anyone who may have any information to contact them on 052 6177640.

They say incidents like this are a danger to traffic and could have serious implications.

Gardaí will be increasing patrols in this area as a result.