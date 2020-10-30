N62 works to commence next week

Works are to start next Monday on long awaited road works in Roscrea.

The €500,000 project on the N62 will take four or five weeks to complete.

Speaking on Tipp Today Councillor Shane Lee said the road was in a poor state.

He said next weeks works are being coordinated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

“The skid resistance was very poor on the road and there have been accidents in the locality as well.”

“Emergency services and road users – I have been getting loads of calls from them in terms of when was this road going to be done.”

“The two minor roads coming from Grove Street to Bunkers Hill have been done by the District but the message probably wasn’t getting across that the N62 is a national road which is the responsibility of TII.”