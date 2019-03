Tipperary County Council is being warned that lives could be lost if problems with a dangerous junction on the Nenagh to Borrisokane road aren’t flagged with the relevant authority.

Clr Ger Darcy raised the issue of the turn at Ballinderry Park at his month’s meeting of the local municipal district as he’s concerned that the layout of the turn could lead to a serious road collision.

Clr Darcy says it must be sorted out.