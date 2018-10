Over 168 thousand euro has been allocated for the improvement of local roads in Tipperary.

It’s part of a wider 10 million euro stimulus allocated from the Government as part of the local improvement scheme.

The funds will see improvements to non-public rural roads such as the lanes and boreens that enable people to access their homes and farms.

Fine Gael election candidate Garret Ahearn felt it would be very beneficial for rural communities in Tipperary.