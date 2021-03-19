Appeal for witnesses to West Tipp crash

Gardai are appealing for information in relation to a serious crash between Cashel and Tipp Town.

A number of people were hospitalised following the collision at Knockballynoe on the Tipp Town side of Kilfeacle on the N74.

Inspector James White is urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been in the area around the time of the incident to get in touch.

“It was a single vehicle collision with four occupants in the car where the driver unfortunately suffered serious injuries.”

“We are appealing for anyone who was travelling between Golden and Tipp Town last night between 8pm and 8.25pm who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen the vehicle involved prior to the collision or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us at Tipperary Garda station on 062 51212.