12 motorists facing possible ban for drug-driving in Tipperary

The head of the Roads Policing Unit in the Tipperary Garda Division has expressed concerns at the number of motorists being caught driving while under the influence of drugs.

It follows a number of arrests for various road traffic offences over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Inspector Mark Allen says nearly 1-in-10 of the motorists stopped on the roads of Tipperary failed a roadside test for drugs.

“Over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend Tipperary Gardaí tested 135 drivers for alcohol and drugs. 12 of them were arrested for drug driving and pending full analysis court appearances will ensue.”

“There’s a mandatory disqualification for driving while intoxicated.”