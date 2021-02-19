Road closed in Clonmel as heavy rainfall puts pressure on river Suir

Heavy rainfall has forced the closure of the Convent Road in Clonmel due to flooding.

Tipperary County Council say the River Suir is at an elevated level in the town and that the flood barriers are in place.

In Carrick-on-Suir, the Council is working with Irish Water to relieve any potential flooding issues, but there are no road closures in the town this evening.

Meanwhile, motorists on the M8 southbound are being warned about an oil spill between Junction 9 Cashel South and Junction 10 Cahir North.

Gardaí say motorway maintenance crews have been notified.