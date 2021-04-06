Resurfacing works announced for Nenagh-Cloughjordan road later this year

Resurfacing works will take place on the Nenagh to Cloughjordan Road later this year.

Local Fianna Fáil reps have confirmed that a 1.75 kilometre stretch of the R491 between Glenahilty to Middlewalk, will be subject to the works by Tipperary County Council.

Local resident and Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil Ryan O’Meara is welcoming the announcement.

However, he’s also calling for safety barriers to be erected along the R491 around Kyle where he says it’s a “well-known accident blackspot”.