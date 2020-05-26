Priest urges caution on reopening churches

A local priest has signaled his opposition to calls for the quicker reopening of churches.

Places of worship are included in phase 4 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and Fr Roy Donovan, in the Diocese of Cashel and Emly, does not think that date should be brought forward.

Some churches are understood to have opened their doors for private prayers recently, and there are some calls for this to become more widespread.

Fr Donovan explains why it’s such a challenge for local parishes.

“A lot of our volunteers are over 70 and maybe a lot of people who are going to masses are over 70 as well – everyone you know are kind of an endangered species.”

“This virus we still don’t know how it works – it’s a very clever, complex and intricate virus”

“All we know is that so far what we’ve done is very successful so and we need to follow guidance based on science and on the medical people, the health professionals.”