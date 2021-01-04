McGrath slams RTE comedy sketch

A Tipperary TD’s branded the New Year’s Eve show comedy sketch on RTE as ‘deeply offensive’ to people of faith and sexual assault victims.

The mock news report portrayed God as a rapist, sparking hundreds of complaints.

The national broadcaster has apologised, but Independent deputy Mattie McGrath is slamming the content as ‘inappropriate’.

He says older people in particular were shocked by it.

“RTE have failed to even remove it from RTE Player.”

“They’re just riding high – it was morally and deeply offensive to many viewers, prime time viewers. More elderly people who have been cocooning in their houses literally for months now, many of them denied access to Mass.”