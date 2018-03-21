Hopes Pope Francis would visit Cloughjordan eco-village

The first Papal visit to Ireland in nearly forty years will take place this year.

It has been confirmed Pope Francis will attend the World Meeting of Families in Croke Park in Dublin in August.

Pope Francis is known as a forward-thinking pope in many ways, and he’s also published papers in the area of climate change.

He’s also set to attend a conference on the issue of deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in South America later in the year.

Fr Sean McDonagh is from Nenagh, and is involved with An Taisce and the Association of Catholic Priests.

He says it would be wonderful for the Pope to visit the Cloughjordan Eco-Village in North Tipp while he’s in Ireland, but doesn’t think it’ll happen this trip.