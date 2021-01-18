Call for survey at Sean Ross Abbey to assess potential for further burial grounds

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne says the Government must take urgent steps to allow for additional excavation at Sean Ross Abbey Mother and Baby Home in Roscrea.

Following the publication of the Commission of Investigation report last week, the Tipperary TD says that surveys should take place on the site to assess the potential for further burial grounds.

The Commission found that 1,090 babies died at Sean Ross Abbey between 1931 and 1969.

Deputy Browne describes the findings as “harrowing” and “frightening”, and says that steps need to be taken to discover further burial grounds.

“The Minister himself in the Dáil when he was questioned by me said wait until the report was done and that a decision would be made. Well the report is out now and as far as I’m concerned that should happen straight away.”

“Let him commit to doing a survey again there. The survey was done on the plot that people knew was there. You need to move out of that scope and check the rest of the site and if there is need more digs should be done. And that should be done in all the homes.”