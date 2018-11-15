Questions raised over rural Tipp’s pub culture

Questions have been raised about rural Tipperary’s dependence on going to the pub.

It comes ahead of this weekends International Memorial Day for Road Traffic Victims, many of whom would have died as a result of drink driving.

Many people have expressed concerns that tighter drink driving laws will sound the death knell for rural Ireland.

Some feel the ability to go to the pub to socialise is a key part of life outside urban areas.

However speaking on Tipp Today, Fethard based priest Fr Iggy O’Donovan, said it’s a sad state of affairs if this is the case.

158 people were killed on Ireland’s roads in 2017 – this year alone 10 people have died on the roads of Tipperary.

This Sunday is International Memorial Day for Road Traffic Victims with a number of events taking place across the country to mark the event.

One such service will be held in the Augustinian Church in Fethard at 11.30 on Sunday.

Fr O’Donovan lost his own brother in a car crash some years ago – he says the hurt caused by this remains with him to this day.