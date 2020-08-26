Public urged to consider options due to high admission levels at UHL

People are being urged to “consider all care options” before attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick.

The hospital says that they’re experiencing high volumes of people presenting at the moment. UL Hospitals Group say that yesterday was a particularly busy day at the ED, which serves North Tipperary.

They say that patients admitted faced long waits for a bed as they tried to manage the situation. Many of those presenting were elderly patients.

They opened surge capacity at UHL and patients were being transferred to other hospitals within the group, as well as to the non-acute Intermediate Care Facility at the University of Limerick.

A statement to Tipp FM says that they need to be able to prioritise the most seriously ill and severely injured in their ED.

Therefore, they’re asking people to consider all other care options available to them before they attend, including family doctors, out-of-hours GP services, injury units, and local pharmacies.