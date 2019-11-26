Public meeting in Littleton for former Bord na Mona workers

There will be a public meeting in Littleton on Monday next, December 2nd, for former Bord na Mona workers and business people.

Labour TD Alan Kelly is inviting people to come along to the Sports Complex at 6.30pm to discuss the ‘Just Transition Fund’ and how it might help people in Littleton.

In the Budget, €31 million was announced for the Midlands for retrofitting social housing, peat-lands rehabilitation and a community fund to help local businesses.

Deputy Kelly told Tipp FM News people in Littleton should benefit from this fund also.