Tipp native on duty at Biden inauguration

A Roscrea-native US police officer played his part in Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington D.C.

Mark Kirwan, who has been a police officer in the city for 20 years, also works in Special Operations and was detailed with looking after George W. Bush and his wife Laura in the US capital yesterday.

It was a very different ceremony, with limited crowds due to the pandemic.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Mark said he had interactions with a few former Presidents as part of his duties on the day.

“It was a very strange situation because you’d normally have a couple of hundred thousand people at it. It was down to just a couple of thousand due to security and Covid.”

“So it meant there was a little bit more space in between the former Presidents getting to where they needed to go and you got the old fist pump from a couple of them going by which was great.”