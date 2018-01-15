Support for Barry McElduff from Tipp members of Sinn Fein

A Sinn Fein MP who posted a video of himself with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre has resigned.

Barry McElduff says he’s stepping down over the offence caused to the families of the victims of the 1976 attack in which ten men were killed.

The Tyrone MP continued to maintain that he didn’t realise the connection before he posted the video on Twitter.

There has been support for Barry McElduff from Tipperary members of Sinn Fein.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Carrick on Suir Sinn Fein Councillor David Dunne said that if the DUP leader Arlene Foster took Sinn Feins example, then the Northern Assembley would be up and running.

Cllr Dunne, said that while McElduff’s actions were wrong, he made a wise decision in stepping down..