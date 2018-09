It’s been confirmed a 317 thousand euro allowance for the President is spent on state occasions and visitors to Aras An Uachtarain.

The payment is being defended by the President’s office after the figure emerged yesterday at the Public Accounts Committee.

It can’t be audited by the state’s public spending watchdog or the government which has led to calls for that law to change.

Labour TD Alan Kelly things that’s a good idea but added that no President is benefiting from the money;