Peter Ryan to contest local elections

Tipperary Paralympian Peter Ryan has been selected to stand in the local elections next May.

Peter Ryan from Upperchurch is probably best known as a paracyclist having represented Ireland on numerous occasions.

Last night he was ratified by Fine Gael at a selection convention in Thurles to contest the local elections in May.

He will stand in the Thurles electoral area for a seat in the Templemore -Thurles Municipal District.

Peter – who lost most of his sight aged 20 – is currently in training for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

He has also been selected as the Tipperary Person of the Year by the Tipperary Association Dublin

The awards will be presented at a function in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Dublin on Friday March 29.

Sister Eileen Fahey of Aiséirí in Cahir will be inducted into the Association’s Hall of Fame for her lifelong service and devotion to people with alcohol addiction.