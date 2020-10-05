O’Donnell: Green Party not just focused on Dublin

The perception of the Green Party being Dublin centric is not accurate according to the party’s Tipperary candidate in the last General Election.

Rob O’Donnell’s comments come in the wake of comments from Green Senator Róisín Garvey in recent days.

She urged party members not to use ‘big words’ when trying to appeal to rural voters as thy may not understand – the Clare based Senator has since accepted she had not chosen her words well.

Speaking on Tipp Today Rob O’Donnell said other parties are probably much more Dublin focused.

“The perception of the Greens being Dublin centric and not understanding it – 100% there are certain individuals within this party and particularly in Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael. I think Mr Varadkar himself is totally at odds with what is happening in rural Ireland because that’s his perspective.”

“I think they’re very much in the minority and if you look at our executive committee most of them are actually from rural Ireland.”