A Tipperary General Election candidate doesn’t expect the country to go to the polls this year.

Fianna Fáil’s Imelda Goldsboro says it’s likely to be next year before she gets the opportunity to go before the people again having topped the polls in the Carrick Municipal District in the recent local elections.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Councillor Goldsboro was asked by Fran Curry when she though the election would take place.