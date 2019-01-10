March4Tipp considering fielding candidates in local elections

The March for Tipp group have asked the public to consider putting forward a number of candidates for the local elections in May.

They say they’ve been approached by a number of people who’ve asked them to consider the move, as well as suggesting that those elected would enter into an agreement to vote en bloc and only support measures that are in the interests of Tipperary Town and the wider West Tipperary Area.

The group have asked for submissions on the tipptown.ie website.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning spokesperson for the group, Padraig Culbert, has refuted claims that the idea sounds like a political party.