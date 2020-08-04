Mansergh joins tributes to John Hume

Tributes continue to pour in for John Hume – a man who played a key part in securing peace in Northern Ireland.

The former SDLP leader passed away yesterday at the age of 83.

The former Nobel Peace Prize winner will be removed from his home in Donegal to Saint Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry this evening.

His funeral will be live streamed as it takes place tomorrow morning.

Former Tipperary TD Martin Mansergh got to know John Hume in the 80s – speaking on Tipp Today he said he left a lasting legacy in Northern Ireland.

“John Hume did more than anybody else. The principles that underlay the Sunningdale Agreement and that were then reincorporated a quarter of a century later in the Good Friday Agreement.”

“That was establishing an equality between the two communities in place of what had effectively been a Unionist monolith.”