Lowry calls for pressure to be put on Communication Minister

Fianna Fáil is being asked to do its bit to ensure An Post keep their post office at its current location in Thurles.

Deputy Michael Lowry is calling on the party to table a motion in the Dáil to force the Communications Minister to intervene in the debate.

An Post intend to relocate from Liberty Square to a new state-of-the-art outlet in Thurles Shopping Centre later this year.

Minister Richard Bruton has informed Deputy Michael Lowry that it would not be appropriate for him to get involved.

The Independent TD says there are parliamentary strategies which could force the Minister to step in.