Labour leader questions Leo Varadkars defence of GP leak

The explanation given to the Dáil by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in relation to the leaking of a GP contract is questionable according to Tipperary TD and Labour leader Alan Kelly.

The matter is now the subject of a full Garda investigation with a file expected to be given to the DPP in the coming months.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Alan Kelly said Leo Varadkar’s claim that he didn’t break the law doesn’t necessarily mean it was right.

“The story that he put into the Dáil stretched my imagination to be honest with you.”

“He keeps saying that he doesn’t believe he did anything legally wrong – that’s a pretty low bar for a Tánaiste who was a former Taoiseach.”

“You know ‘I didn’t break the law’ – sometimes its not just about breaking a law. Its about whether it was the right thing to do. For the Taoiseach of the country to admittedly leak the document to a friend is a pretty low bar to say it wasn’t illegal. I think that’s something that we should all reflect on.”