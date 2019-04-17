Four Tipp candidates to run in European Elections

Four Tipperary candidates will stand in the upcoming European Elections.

They include a farmer, a retired farmer, a professor and an Environmental Educator.

A total of 59 candidates have declared for the May 24th European Parliament Elections.

23 of them are in Ireland South, 19 in Dublin and 17 in the Midlands North West.

4 of the Ireland South candidates are based in County Tipperary with all of them running as Independents.

Peter Madden of Main Street, Roscrea is an Environmental Educator

Professor Dolores J Cahill is from Lisbalting, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Liam Minehan of Knigh, Nenagh is a farmer while Paddy Fitzgerald, of Loughloher, Cahir is a retired farmer.

If the UK hasn’t left the European Union by the time the elections come around they will be battling it out for four seats in Ireland South.

However the constituency has been allocated a 5th seat because of Brexit – this means the 5th place finisher will be placed in reserve until Brexit happens and British MEPs leave the European Parliament.