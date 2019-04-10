Former Tipperary Labour candidate hits out at lack of support

The newest member of the Lowry Group has accused the Labour party of not supporting his previous efforts to get elected.

Shane Lee stood as a Labour candidate in the 2014 local elections where he missed out on the final seat by around 100 votes.

This time round he’s putting his name forward in the Roscrea electoral area running as part of the Michael Lowry group.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he felt the Labour Party – which at the time had Deputy Alan Kelly as a Government Minister – had let him down last time out.