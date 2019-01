Fine Gael have chosen who will take the seat of the late Councillor John Fahey on Tipperary County Council.

Cloneen based Mark Fitzgerald won out at the selection convention held in Killenaule last night.

Two names were put before party members with former Carrick on Suir Town Councillor Margaret Croke also seeking the nomination.

Mark Fitzgerald will now be co-opted onto Tipperary County Council and will also form part of the Carrick Municipal District.