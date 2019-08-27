€145,000 allocated to Tipperary from CLÁR programme

Three projects in rural parts of Tipperary have been approved for funding under the Clár programme.

They include works at two schools and a community playground and amount to €145,000

€50,000 will go to Rossmore National School and 45,000 to Bishop Harty National School in Ballinree.

The Ballingarry Community Playground will benefit from €50,000 under the latest tranche of Clár funding.

Fine Gael general election candidate Mary Newman Julian has in particular welcomed the money for Rossmore National School to upgrade parking facilities at the school.