Confusion over bidder contribution to National Broadband Plan

People in rural areas are sceptical, and don’t believe the National Broadband Plan will happen according to a Tipperary TD.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has made the claims, following revelations that the only bidder was to only contribute 200 million euro.

However, the Communications Minister has said it will be considerably more than that.

Minister Michael Creed last week revealed that Granahan McCourt – the only remaining bidder for the National Broadband Plan contract – will invest less than 200 million euro in the project.

Three billion euro is to be provided by the taxpayer.

In going ahead with the plan, the government also went against the advice of top public spending officials, who had warned it was an unprecedented risk to the public finances.

Fianna Fail TD for Tipperary Jackie Cahill says the government have handed the tender to Granahan McCourt on a silver platter…

However, The Communications minister says that the bidder for the National Broadband Plan will have to invest 2.4 billion euro in the project.

Richard Bruton says that will be the cost to Granahan McCourt over the lifetime of the 25 year contract.

Labour Leader Brendan Howlin has dismissed the Department of Communication’s interpretation of the final bidder’s contribution to the project: