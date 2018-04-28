Ciara McCormack to represent Sinn Fein in Tipp in next election

Ciara McCormack has been selected to be the next election candidate for Sinn Fein in Tipperary.

The county Secretary of the Comhairle Ceantar won the vote in the controversial female only selection, ahead of the other candidate – Mayor of Clonmel Borough district, Cllr Catherine Carey.

Male cllrs from the county once again expressed dismay at the decision to limit the convention to females, labeling the move as undemocratic and sexist.

The convention was closed to the media, a move which was also scrutinized by local representatives.

However, Ciara McCormack thought that it was the right decision to take: