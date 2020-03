Fianna Fail’s Jackie Cahill says the formation of a Government isn’t any closer now than it was on Election Day.

The Tipperary TD is calling on Fine Gael to “step up to the plate” in talks, as Leo Varadkar’s party continues to signal its intention to go into opposition.

Deputy Cahill also believes a root-and-branch review of Fianna Fail’s performance in the recent election is needed.

He explained the sentiment at yesterday’s meeting of Fianna Fail’s Parliamentary Party.