Cahill says Covid should come before politics

Now is not the time to discuss Micheál Martins position as leader of Fianna Fáil according to Tipperary Deputy Jackie Cahill.

The Thurles TD was questioned on Tipp Today earlier about unrest within the party but said the Covid pandemic should take precedence over politics.

However Deputy Cahill did accept that Fianna Fáil’s poor showing in opinion polls was a matter of concern.

“We’re still in the midst of Covid and I think this is not the opportune time to be discussing political leaderships. He’s been elected Taoiseach by the parliament.”

“We’re at 11% in the polls – that doesn’t make any Fianna Fáil TD rest comfortably on his seat. Obviously we are discussing that and it is an issue.”