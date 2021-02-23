Browne: Pay rise for TDs is morally wrong

A Tipperary TD is asking his constituency colleagues to follow his lead by refusing a €2,000 a year pay rise.

The increase which is due in the coming months would bring their salary to over €100,000 per year.

Senator’s pay is set to go above €70,000.

Cashel based Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne says this is simply not acceptable during these difficult times.

“I think any TD that would take a pay rise at this stage should hold their head in shame.”

“Only last month I waived an increase of €9,400. I’ve always said that Irish TDs are paid very, very well as it is and our policy in Sinn Féin is that if we get in power that we would cut wages for TDs by 20%.”

“Especially when on a daily basis we’re getting calls from families and businesses that are really struggling to actually think of accepting that kind of pay increase is absolutely crazy.”