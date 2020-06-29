Ahearn looking forward to first sitting of Seanad

Tipperary senator, Garret Ahearn, will finally take his seat as a member of the Seanad today.

The Fine Gael member was elected back in April, but without the Taoiseach’s 11 nominees, the Upper House has been unable to convene until today.

Because of social distancing, their first meeting will have to be in Dublin’s Convention Centre.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Senator Ahearn said it will be a proud moment for him.

“It’s an important day for us as a family – my mother was a member of the Dáil and its 20 years ago this year that she passed away so it’s very timely in terms of starting in the Seanad.”

“I look forward to getting down to work and doing as much as I can but certainly on a personal level it’ll be an exciting day there’s no doubt about that.”