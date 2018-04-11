Plans for a filling station refurbishment on Clonmel outskirts

There are plans for a major overhaul of a filling station on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Amber Petroleum has submitted a planning application for their service station on the Waterford Road.

The plans submitted to Tipperary County Council this week include the demolition of the existing petrol station, car showrooms, vehicle service building and car wash at Laganore on the Waterford Road in Clonmel.

If permission is granted to Cork based Amber Petroleum this would be replaced by a new filling station, a convenience shop, deli, seated café area and food stores.

An ATM and outdoor seating area are also included in the plans for the site on the N24 near the C&C plant.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council’s planning department by May 28th next.