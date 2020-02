Planning permission is being sought for a 44 hectare solar farm between Cashel and Tipp Town.

Renewable energy company RES Limited has applied to Tipperary County Council, seeking a period of five years to construct and complete the solar PV development at Rathduff, Thomastown.

The application includes a single storey electrical substation building, and would be operational for 35 years.

A decision is due on the application in early April.