Planning Sought For New School in Carrick on Suir

Planning permission is being sought to build a new school on the site of the former St Joseph’s College in Carrick-on-Suir.

The town’s Gaelscoil is seeking to relocate to the site on the Clonmel Road.

Gaescoil Charraig na Siuire remains temporary resident at the premises of Carrick United Football Club, but there are hopes in the town that they’ve finally found a proper home.

The school’s Board of Management has lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council to demolish the former St Joseph’s College and associated outbuildings on the Clonmel Road.

In its place, they’re seeking to build a new two-story eight classroom school including a general purpose hall, as well as an outdoor ball court, senior and junior play areas.

The application also seeks to widen the road along the North Quay to allow for drop-off and pick-up areas.

The application follows last October’s announcement of major funding for a school building project by the National Development Finance Agency.

Tipperary County Council are due to release their decision on the plans at the end of next month.