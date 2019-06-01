Planning appealed for Clonmel Service Station

Plans for a major redevelopment of a service station in South Tipp have hit a stumbling block.

The project on the outskirts of Clonmel has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

Amber Oil was granted permission by Tipperary County Council for works at their outlet on the Waterford Road in Clonmel on May 2nd last.

The existing petrol station and car showrooms were to be demolished as part of the redevelopment.

These were to be replaced with a new petrol station comprising of a convenience shop, deli, seated café area, outdoor seated areas, forecourt canopy and fuel pumps.

An ATM and parking areas were also included in the plans for the site on the N24.

Up to 25 jobs would be created with the development.

Following the granting of permission by the local authority an appeal has been lodged by the Petrogas Group which operates the Applegreen chain in Ireland.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanala towards the end of September.