Phased opening of new 60-bed UHL block to begin on Monday

The phased opening of a new 60-bed block at University Hospital Limerick is to begin next week.

The first 20 en-suite single rooms are to open next Monday, as part of a long-awaited project which, it’s hoped, will address some of the capacity shortages in the Midwest region.

Works got underway on the project in April of last year, and the UL Hospital Group say that construction work has now reached substantial completion and that the new building has been handed over by the main contractors.

Equipping of the three inpatient ward floors is also well progressed.

The new ward block will provide modern, single-room inpatient accommodation, and UL Hospitals Group has said the first 20 beds will open next Monday.

The second ward is scheduled to open on December 14th and the third on January 4th in the new year.

Two separate rapid-build projects earlier this year also provided 38 inpatient beds at UHL as part of the Covid-19 response.

UL Hospitals Group say a recruitment campaign has been undertaken to support the opening of the new capacity, and that they have in recent days reached agreement with trade unions over the phased opening of the new block.