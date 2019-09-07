OPW spends thousands securing Tipperary sites

The OPW spends thousands of euro securing vacant buildings across the Premier County.

The figure came to light in a freedom of information request.

Vacant Garda stations and OPW sites in Tipperary are costing thousands of euro to secure.

The Office of Public Works spent one thousand euro per day on security for vacant state owned buildings across the country last year.

A freedom of information request found that 339,345 euro was the total cost of providing security at unused and vacant OPW sites and buildings.

Security is provided for certain vacant buildings considered particularly vulnerable to trespass or vandalism.

Currently, there are 7 unused Garda stations in County Tipperary in Ballinderry, Ballinure, Dundrum, Terryglass, Rearcross, New Inn and Grangemockler.

Meanwhile the 18th century Dromard House near Templemore is one of the empty properties secured by the OPW.

Currently the OPW manages 7 visitor heritage sites in the Premier county.