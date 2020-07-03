No confirmed COVID cases in UHL or South Tipperary General Hospital

There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 on site at both University Hospital Limerick and South Tipperary General in Clonmel.

Latest HSE stats show that figures for both local hospitals have now dropped to zero, but there are still numerous suspected cases at both sites.

Nationally, there are 20 people with confirmed Covid-19 receiving hospital treatment, including 10 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, INMO figures show there are 38 people on trolleys at UHL this afternoon – the biggest total of any hospital in the country.

In terms of confirmed COVID-19 figures for Tipperary, there was no increase in cases reported last night by the Department of Health.

543 people have been diagnosed in the Premier County since the outbreak first began – two of those in the last fortnight.